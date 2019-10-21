Wizards' C.J. Miles: Limited at practice Monday
Miles (foot) was limited at practice Monday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Miles has been sidelined for the entirety of the preseason while recovering from foot surgery, and his limited participation Monday implies that he's unlikely to be ready for the opener on Wednesday. Troy Brown was also limited Monday, so Washington could be without its top two options at small forward against the Mavericks.
More News
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Best Fantasy basketball picks, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...