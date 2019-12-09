Wizards' C.J. Miles: May be done for season
The Wizards applied for a disabled player exception for Miles (wrist) on Monday, indicating they anticipate the swingman to miss the remainder of the season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The NBA can award exceptions to teams over the salary cap that require a replacement for a disabled player projected to miss the remainder of the season. It's unclear if the NBA will fulfill the Wizards' request, but in any case, Miles looks unlikely to return at time soon -- if at all -- in 2019-20. Miles underwent surgery on his left wrist last week and is considered out indefinitely.
