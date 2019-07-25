Wizards' C.J. Miles: Out six weeks due to foot surgery
Miles has undergone surgery to address a stress fracture in his left foot and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Miles' 2018-19 campaign was shortened due to a foot injury, and he'll opt to get the issue taken care of prior to training camp. An early September recovery is on the table, but that's a best-case scenario. He projects to be the Wizards' starting small forward, though the last time Miles started at least 41 games was back in 2008-09.
