Wizards' C.J. Miles: Out with wrist injury
Miles has a ligament injury in his left wrist and was ruled out for Wednesday's game at Phoenix, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Miles apparently sustained the injury during Tuesday's game at Denver. The severity of the injury remains unclear, leaving the 32-year-old's status for Friday's game against the Lakers up in the air.
