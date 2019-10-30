Wizards' C.J. Miles: Rehabbing in G League
The Wizards assigned Miles (foot) to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday for rehab purposes.
The Go-Go are still in the midst of training camp, so joining the affiliate will afford Miles more regular practices opportunities than would be possible with the Wizards. With that in mind, Miles won't necessarily see any game action with the Go-Go, as the Wizards will likely clear him for his season debut once he's had a chance to put in a few practices. Once healthy, Miles will likely vie for a reserve minutes behind Bradley Beal at shooting guard or even contend for the starting job at small forward, which remains unsettled.
