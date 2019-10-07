Wizards' C.J. Miles: Remains sidelined
Miles (foot) won't be available to play in Monday's preseason game against the Knicks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Miles underwent foot surgery at the end of July, and he still hasn't been cleared for action. It remains to be seen when he'll be given the green light at this point.
More News
-
Wizards' C.J. Miles: Out six weeks due to foot surgery•
-
Wizards' C.J. Miles: Heading to Washington•
-
Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Expected to pick up player option•
-
Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Will miss rest of season•
-
Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: X-rays return negative•
-
Grizzlies' C.J. Miles: Questionable to return•
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.