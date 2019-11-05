Miles managed 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Pistons.

Miles made his season debut following offseason foot surgery and immediately provided a jolt to the team's offense. He's unlikely to warrant much attention outside of deeper formats, but Miles has proven he can fill it up as a scorer even in limited minutes.