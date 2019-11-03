Miles (foot) was able to complete a practice with the Wizards on Sunday, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Assuming his surgically repaired left foot responded well to the activity, Miles could be cleared to make his season debut Monday against the Pistons. The 32-year-old swingman is expected to occupy a rotation spot for the Wizards, but probably will struggle to maintain relevance in most fantasy formats unless he consistently clears 25 minutes per game.