Miles (wrist) will be held out for the next two games at a minimum according to coach Scott Brooks.

Miles' injury appears to be relatively severe as he's been preemptively ruled out until next Tuesday at the bare minimum. That said, until the team provides further details, it's difficult to anticipate how much time he'll end up missing in total. Look for Jordan McRae and Isaac Bonga to see expanded roles until Miles returns.

