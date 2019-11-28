Wizards' C.J. Miles: To miss rest of road trip
Miles (wrist) will be held out for the next two games at a minimum according to coach Scott Brooks.
Miles' injury appears to be relatively severe as he's been preemptively ruled out until next Tuesday at the bare minimum. That said, until the team provides further details, it's difficult to anticipate how much time he'll end up missing in total. Look for Jordan McRae and Isaac Bonga to see expanded roles until Miles returns.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.