Miles will see a specialist Monday for further examination on his left wrist injury, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Miles will seek out additional help in assessing what the next steps for his recovery will entail. According to Buckner, however, there's a possibility that the veteran guard will require surgery to repair damaged wrist ligaments, in which case he'd be held out for the remainder of the season. Look for the team to clarify Miles' timeline at some point after Monday's meeting. In the event he misses extended time, Jordan McRae and Troy Brown are expected to be the main beneficiaries from the added workload.