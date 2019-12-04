Play

Miles (wrist) underwent successful wrist surgery Wednesday.

Miles' surgery Wednesday was to repair ligament damage in his left wrist, something the guard feared might cost his entire 2019-20 campaign. Although the Wizards didn't update his status initially, Miles will be held out indefinitely and there's speculation it could be for the rest of the season. There currently isn't a firm timetable for his return.

