Wizards' C.J. Miles: Undergoes surgery
Miles (wrist) underwent successful wrist surgery Wednesday.
Miles' surgery Wednesday was to repair ligament damage in his left wrist, something the guard feared might cost his entire 2019-20 campaign. Although the Wizards didn't update his status initially, Miles will be held out indefinitely and there's speculation it could be for the rest of the season. There currently isn't a firm timetable for his return.
