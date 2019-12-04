Wizards' C.J. Miles: Undergoes wrist surgery
Miles underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair ligament damage to his left wrist.
The Wizards haven't provided a timeline for Miles' recovery, but the swingman looks like he could be at risk of missing a good portion of what remains of the 2019-20 campaign. Miles' absence for the foreseeable future will free up more playing time on the wing for Jordan McRae, Isaac Bonga and Troy Brown.
