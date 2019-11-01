Coach Scott Brooks said Miles (foot) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Miles will continue practicing with the G League Capital City Go-Go on Friday and appears to be nearing his return, but it's unlikely to come Saturday versus Minnesota. The 32-year-old was cleared to resume practicing in full Monday after offseason foot surgery, so he's likely still getting back up to full speed.

