Wizards' C.J. Miles: Unlikely to play Saturday
Coach Scott Brooks said Miles (foot) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Miles will continue practicing with the G League Capital City Go-Go on Friday and appears to be nearing his return, but it's unlikely to come Saturday versus Minnesota. The 32-year-old was cleared to resume practicing in full Monday after offseason foot surgery, so he's likely still getting back up to full speed.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.