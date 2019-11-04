Wizards' C.J. Miles: Will be available off bench
Miles (foot) will be available to play in Monday's game against Detroit, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Miles is set to make his season debut after responding well to Sunday's practice. He's been sidelined for the first few weeks of the season while finishing up his rehab from offseason foot surgery. Miles will have his minutes limited Monday night, per Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...