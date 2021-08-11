The Wizards waived Homesley on Thursday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Homesley signed a two-year deal with the Wizards in mid-May that included a team option for 2023-24, but he'll lose his spot on the 15-man roster without having ever appeared in a game for Washington. The organization still appears to be high on the second-year pro out of Liberty, who will join the Wizards for the Las Vegas Summer League with the hope of parlaying a solid showing into a training-camp deal or a two-way contract.