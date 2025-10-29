Whitmore posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two steals across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Whitmore played a season-low 13 minutes despite the game going into overtime. Coming into the season, he was seen as a potential late-round flyer, assuming he was going to be given an opportunity to play meaningful minutes. To this point, his role appears as though it could be limited, having played fewer than 20 minutes in three of his four appearances. For now, he is more of a watchlist candidate, rather than someone who needs to be rostered.