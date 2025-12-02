Whitmore supplied 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Bucks.

Whitmore will likely be called upon a lot more in the foreseeable future due to the absences of Tre Johnson (hip) and Corey Kispert (thumb). While Whitmore's scoreless output just two games ago serves as a reminder of his inconsistent fantasy production, injuries to Washington's forwards have prompted him to step into an increased role. He could be under roster consideration moving forward, especially if he produces stat lines like Monday's more often.