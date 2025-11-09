Whitmore had 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Whitmore provided an unexpected 19-point outburst off the bench in this one and took full advantage of his chances after the team announced that both Khris Middleton (knee) and Bilal Coulibaly (lower leg) would miss Saturday's clash. This is clearly Whitemore's best showing of the young season so far, which comes after he barely saw the court Friday night. He was held scoreless (0-1 FG) and committed one turnover in five minutes during the blowout loss to Cleveland.