Wizards' Cam Whitmore: Ruled out for Tuesday
Whitmore (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Whitmore will be unavailable for a third straight game due to right shoulder soreness, though he hasn't been a part of the rotation of late anyway. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against Toronto.