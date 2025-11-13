Whitmore produced 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 loss to Houston.

Whitmore never had the chance to play regular minutes while with the Rockets, and he's clearly making the most of the opportunity now that he's with the Wizards. Whitmore has hit double-digit points in each of his last three appearances, averaging 16.7 points per game and shooting an impressive 54.5 percent from the floor in that span.