Whitmore closed with 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 137-135 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Whitmore scored at least 19 points for the second straight game, reminding everyone what he can do on the offensive end of the floor. In typical fashion, however, he did very little to round out his performance. While the recent scoring surge has been nice, there is no reason to make him a priority outside of deeper formats.