Whitmore (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Whitmore is under the weather but will shake off his questionable tag Saturday. With Khris Middleton (knee), Corey Kispert (thumb), Tre Johnson (hip) and Bilal Coulibaly (oblique) all sidelined, Whitmore could see increased minutes against Atlanta. Over his last five outings, he's averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 15.8 minutes per game.