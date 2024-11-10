Carrington (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carrington will shake off a questionable tag and play through a right wrist contusion. The rookie has started four straight games, averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.0 minutes during that stretch.
More News
-
Wizards' Carlton Carrington: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Carlton Carrington: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Wizards' Carlton Carrington: Puts up solid numbers•
-
Wizards' Carlton Carrington: Back in starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Carlton Carrington: Not starting Monday•
-
Wizards' Carlton Carrington: Good to go against Cleveland•