Carrington (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington will shake off a questionable tag and play through a right wrist contusion. The rookie has started four straight games, averaging 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.0 minutes during that stretch.

