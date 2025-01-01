Carrington (head) is available to play Wednesday against the Bulls.
Carrington was hit in the head by an opposing player's knee during Monday's loss to the Knicks and diagnosed with a post-traumatic headache. However, he avoided the concussion protocol and has been given the green light to see his usual minutes Wednesday.
