Carrington (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Carrington will fight off lower back soreness and play for the Wizards on Wednesday. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 11.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 threes in 34.2 minutes across his last six outings.
