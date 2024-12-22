Carrington is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Carrington will head back to the bench with the return of Malcolm Brogdon to the starting unit. The rookie out of Pittsburgh is averaging 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game when coming off the bench in 2024-25 (eight contests).
