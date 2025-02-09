Carrington finished Saturday's 125-111 loss to the Hawks with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

The 2024 first-rounder enjoyed arguably his best night of the season Saturday, submitting a career-high 23 points and five three-pointers to pace the team. It's been a shaky rookie season for Carrington, but he's beginning to trend up recently with the rebuilding Wizards. Over his past three contests (all starts), Carrington has averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 4.0 threes in 36.2 minutes.