Carrington (head) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Carrington was hit in the head by an opposing player's knee late in the third quarter of Monday's loss to the Knicks and was ruled out due to a post-traumatic headache. The rookie hasn't been placed in concussion protocol, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Washington exercise caution and hold Carrington out for at least a game. Jordan Poole (hip) is also questionable after missing two straight games, so the Wizards may be shorthanded in the backcourt against Chicago.