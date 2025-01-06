Carrington ended Sunday's 110-98 loss to the Pelicans with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Jordan Poole missed this game with a hip injury and is day-to-day, while Malcolm Brogdon left early with a foot issue. Carrington is quickly trending up in fantasy formats, posting averages of 11.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 2.0 three-pointers on 43.3 percent shooting over his last five games.