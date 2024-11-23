Carrington closed with two points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 22 minutes during Friday's 108-96 loss to the Celtics.

Carrington came off the bench with Malcolm Brogdon retaining his spot in the starting lineup. While Carrington will almost certainly be better than this, a limited role off the bench is going to limit what he can do on a nightly basis. He makes sense as a starter when considering the Wizards' long-term future but as for now, perhaps the coaching staff are opting to run with a proven veteran. Given the uncertainty, this is a situation to monitor moving forward.