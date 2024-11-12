Carrington (knee) is available and starting in Monday's matchup against the Rockets.

Carrington has been upgraded from questionable to available while dealing with right knee soreness. The rookie has carved out a significant role with the Wizards through eight regular-season games (seven starts), during which he has averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 30.0 minutes per game.