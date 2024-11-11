Carrington (leg) went to the locker room in the second half of Sunday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington was able to walk to the locker room under his own power after Moe Wagner fell on his leg. With the Magic leading big late in the fourth quarter, it's unlikely that Carrington will return to Sunday's game, though he is in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Rockets.