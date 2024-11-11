Carrington is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets with right knee soreness.

Carrington left Sunday's loss to the Magic late in the fourth quarter after Moritz Wagner fell on his leg, but the rookie was able to walk to the locker room under his own power and has a chance to suit up for the second half of Washington's back-to-back set. Carrington has started seven of eight appearances this season, but the Wizards are getting Kyle Kuzma (groin) back from a multi-game absence, so they could switch up the starting lineup, even if Carrington is available.