Carrington is part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Carrington replaces Bilal Coulibaly (groin) in the first unit against OKC. IN 17 starts this season, Carrington is averaging 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 31.9 minutes.

