Carrington isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Celtics.
Bilal Coulibaly will replace Carrington in the starting five Friday after missing Washington's previous outing due to a head injury. Carrington tallied 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during his only other appearance coming off the bench this season.
