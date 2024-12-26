Carrington is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a right hip contusion.

Carrington has been diagnosed with a right hip contusion after exiting Monday's loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter. Alexandre Sarr (back) and Bilal Coulibaly (groin) are also questionable, while Kyle Kuzma (rib) remains out, so the Wizards may be shorthanded again versus the Hornets.