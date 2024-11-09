Carrington is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to a right wrist contusion.

Carrington has been playing well while handling a starting role in recent games. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his last six contests, and he's come close to a triple-double in his last two outings. If the rookie can't go Sunday, then Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis would be options to replace him in the starting lineup.