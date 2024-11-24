Carrington is not in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
With Jordan Poole (hip) sidelined, Kyshawn George will enter the starting five as opposed to Carrington. The rookie has averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 29.2 minutes per game in his last five outings (four starts).
