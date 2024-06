The Wizards selected Carrington with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

While Carrington isn't an uber-athlete, he does have a nice feel for the game and solid size at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds. He's comfortable scoring in the mid-range, and while he's capable of hitting the 3-ball, he does need to show more consistency in connecting from beyond the arc. He finds himself in a crowded rotation in Washington, so minutes could be tough to come by early in the season.