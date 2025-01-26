Carrington won't start for the Wizards in Saturday's game against the Suns.
The Wizards have elected to go with a different starting lineup for Saturday's game in Phoenix. Carrington will head to the bench while Kyshawn George gets the nod as a starter alongside Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr.
