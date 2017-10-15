Felix has made the Wizards' final roster, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Felix joined the Wizards in September on a training camp deal and while he was originally a long shot to make the roster, he showed enough promise to be given one of the final roster spots. He finished four preseason games averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block across 16.8 minutes. Felix should fill a depth role on the wing, though he likely won't see enough minutes to be a viable fantasy option in the majority of fantasy leagues.