Wizards' Carrick Felix: Makes final roster
Felix has made the Wizards' final roster, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Felix joined the Wizards in September on a training camp deal and while he was originally a long shot to make the roster, he showed enough promise to be given one of the final roster spots. He finished four preseason games averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block across 16.8 minutes. Felix should fill a depth role on the wing, though he likely won't see enough minutes to be a viable fantasy option in the majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...