Wizards' Carrick Felix: Suspended one game
Felix has been suspended one game for leaving the bench during Friday's game against the Warriors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
A scuffle between Bradley Beal and Draymond Green broke out during Friday's game, and while both Beal and Green have avoided suspensions and will just be fined, Felix and teammate Markieff Morris will be suspended one game for leaving the bench. Look for Felix to serve that suspension Sunday against the Kings and then return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Suns. However, Felix has yet to see the floor this season anyway, so his absence shouldn't impact the team's regular rotation.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...