Felix has been suspended one game for leaving the bench during Friday's game against the Warriors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

A scuffle between Bradley Beal and Draymond Green broke out during Friday's game, and while both Beal and Green have avoided suspensions and will just be fined, Felix and teammate Markieff Morris will be suspended one game for leaving the bench. Look for Felix to serve that suspension Sunday against the Kings and then return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Suns. However, Felix has yet to see the floor this season anyway, so his absence shouldn't impact the team's regular rotation.