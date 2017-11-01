Felix (suspension) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Felix was given a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during a scuffle between Bradley Beal and the Warriors' Draymond Green late last week. He served that suspension on Sunday and should now be available off the bench on Wednesday. That being said, Felix hadn't seen the court prior to the one-game suspension, and he's not expected to be a part of the regular rotation moving forward.