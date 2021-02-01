Winston (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets.

After averaging 8.6 minutes per game while appearing in each of the Wizards' previous five contests, Winston was unsurprisingly bumped from head coach Scott Brooks' rotation Sunday with Ish Smith (COVID-19 health and safety protocol) cleared to return to action. Look for the Wizards to assign the 22-year-old to the G League's Capital City Go-Go in the near future in order for him to pick up extended playing time in a competitive environment.