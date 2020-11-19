Winston was selected by the Wizards (via the Thunder) with the 53rd overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 22-year-old was a four-year contributor at Michigan State and averaged 18.6 points, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.2 percent on three-point attempts during his final collegiate season. Winston is a well-rounded player coming out of college, and should fill a reserve role at point guard behind John Wall (Achilles), Ish Smith and Shabazz Napier, assuming he makes Washington's roster.