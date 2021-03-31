Winston recorded three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two steals during Tuesday's loss to Charlotte.
Winston has scored exactly three points in three of his past five appearances, all of which came via the three-pointer. The former Michigan State standout has totaled 22 points across 11 appearances with the Wizards so far this year.
