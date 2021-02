Winston totaled 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Mad Ants.

Winston has continued to serve in a starting capacity for the BayHawks, and he was productive once again during Tuesday's win. He's now averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 29.6 minutes per game this season.