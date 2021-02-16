Winston posted 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes in Monday's 114-104 win over the Long Island Nets.

Winston came off the bench in each of the first three games of the 2020-21 G League season, but he was still quite effective for the BayHawks. He joined the starting lineup Monday and remained productive during the win over Long Island. He nearly led the team in scoring and generated modest results in several categories. While it's not yet clear whether his starting role will continue, Winston has been a key contributor early in the G League campaign.