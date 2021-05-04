Winston played one minute of action during Monday's blowout win over Indiana.
The rookie hasn't been a factor yet throughout his first season in the league, as Winston has totaled just two points over the Wizards' past six games. Winston's best game so far this season came against the Spurs on Jan. 24 when he posted a career-best eight points and added four rebounds.
