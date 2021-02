Winston had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes in Friday's 38-126 win over Raptors 905.

Winston has joined the BayHawks to begin the 2020-21 G League season, and he played a significant role off the bench Friday. He led the team in assists while scoring in double figures and should see more playing time in the Orlando bubble than he did with the parent club.